'Bholaa' raises Rs 44.28 crore in opening weekend

Ajay Devgn FFilms shared the box office update on its official Twitter page

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 03 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 19:15 ist
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn during a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Bholaa'. Credit: PTI Photo

Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn, has earned Rs 44.28 in the first weekend of its release, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Devgn and also starring Tabu, the film released in cinema halls on March 30. It is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Ajay Devgn FFilms shared the box office update on its official Twitter page.

"Bholaa proves to be an unstoppable force at the box office!" the production house captioned the post with Rs 44.28 crore as net box office India total.

Bholaa revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia. It is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit “Kaithi”, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Bholaa also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao.

