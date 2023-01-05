Big box office clash: Vijay's 'Varisu' vs Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu'

Fans, critics, and cinema lovers are set to witness one of the biggest clashes ever seen at the box office on January 11 as new films of the two biggest stars of Kollywood cinema --Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar -- is set to be released.

Kickstarting Pongal celebrations early, Ajith and Vijay will scorch the silver screen with their power-packed performances.

While Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu promises power-packed action, Vijay’s Varisu is expected to be a full family entertainer.

The makers took to social media to confirm that they will proceed with the release of their movies on January 11.

Ajith and Vijay are the two biggest stars of Kollywood and their movie hitting theatres on the same day is a feast for their fans.

Thunivu directed by H Vinoth is based on a major bank heist that took place in the country and some high-voltage action scenes and is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Varisu is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and is bankrolled by Dil Raju, Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.