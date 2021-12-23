Big day for our confidence: Irani on 1983 World Cup win

Big day for Indian cricket, bigger day for our confidence: Boman Irani on India's win in 1983 World Cup

Irani plays plays Farokh Engineer in '83, a film based on India's win in the World Cup

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 23 2021, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 18:14 ist
Actor Boman Irani. Credit: Instagram/BomanIrani

 Boman Irani, who plays Indian Test wicket keeper-turned-BBC commentator Farokh Engineer in '83', says India's 1983 World Cup win on June 25, 1983, was a big day for Indian cricket, and probably a bigger day for the self-confidence of Indians.

The actor shared a video montage on Instagram. The clip features lead actor Ranveer Singh, director Kabir Khan and him from Lord's, the Mecca of cricket.

"The #83 #worldcupvictory was a big day for Indian cricket, and probably a bigger day for Indian confidence and self-belief in general. This is the place where it all erupted for all of us. I finally went there years later to absorb the afterglow," he wrote.

Irani added: "The feeling was charged, magical and emotional. Was with the always charged, magical and emotional @ranveersingh for company. Thanks @kabirkhankk for doing this. The country needed to be reminded. @83thefilm @homeofcricket."

Meanwhile, Saqib Saleem, who will be seen portraying the 1983 vice-captain (and Man of the Match in both the semi-finals and finals), Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath, shared a picture on Instagram, making a patriotic statement by leaving his signature on the Tricolour.

In his caption, he simply said: "83 (India map and heart emoji) @83thefilm."

