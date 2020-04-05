Birthday special: 5 movies that make Rashmika Mandanna everyone’s favourite ‘Kodava Beauty’

The much-loved Rashmika Mandanna is arguably one of the most popular young actresses in Telugu/ Kannada cinema. She enjoys a strong fan following due to her charming screen presence, bindass nature and sincere performances. On Sunday, as the star turns a year older, here is a look at the films that make her everyone’s favourite ‘Kodava Beauty’.

Kirik Party (Kannada)

One of the biggest hits of 2016, Kirik Party established Rashmika as a household name and clicked with the aam janta due to its lively presentation. The film featured her as the leading lady opposite Rakshit Shetty and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. The Rishabh Shetty-helmed flick was later remade in Telugu as Kirrak Party.

Chalo (Telugu)

Chalo, which marked the young woman’s Tollywood debut, emerged as one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2018 and helped her add a new dimension to her career. The film had a strong cast that included Naga Shaurya, Vennela Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Mime Gopi.

Geetha Govindam (Telugu)

A lively romantic-comedy, Geetha Govindam featured Rashmika in the role of lively young girl and marked her first collaboration with young hero Vijay Deverakonda. Released in 2018, it fared well at the box office and established the young diva as a synonym for success.

Yajamana (Kannada)

While Yajamana was essentially a Darshan starrer, it proved to be a high-profile affair for Rashmika as it marked her return to Sandalwood after a hiatus. The film featured the Dear Comrade star in a desi avatar and helped her impress fans courtesy her crackling chemistry with ‘D Boss’.

Sarileru Neekevvaru (Telugu)

Arguably the biggest Tollywood film of Rashmika’s career, Sarileru Neekevvaru hit screens this Sankranti and emerged as a sensational hit despite releasing a day before the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film featured her in a stylish avatar and marked her first collaboration with ‘Prince’ Mahesh Babu.a