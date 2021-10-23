Birthday special 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

Actor Prabhas is inarguably one of the biggest and most bankable stars in the film industry today. The mass hero is considered to be the 'Darling' of the masses due to his sincere performances and charming personality. On Saturday, as Prabhas turns 42, here is a look at his most popular films.

Baahubali 2 (2017)

The 'Young Rebel Star' garnered a fair deal of attention in 2015 when S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali emerged as a big hit at the box office. He consolidated his standing as a pan-India hero with Baahubali 2, which proved to be a bigger hit than the first part. The film featured him in a double role and proved to be a showreel for the heartthrob. His scenes with Anushka Shetty, who played his 'better half', were the highlight of the biggie. It had an impressive cast that included Sathyaraj, Nassar, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah.

Mirchi (2013)

The film revolved around the bitter rivalry between two families and catered to a mass audience. It was directed by debutant Koratala Siva and featured quite a few 'paisa vasool' action sequences. Mirchi emerged as a blockbuster, receiving rave reviews from critics. It was remade in Kannada as Maanikya with Sudeep in the lead.

Darling (2010)

The romantic drama featured Prabhas in a charming new avatar and catered to those fond of light-hearted entertainers. The actor's bindass dialogue delivery and his scenes with Kajal Aggarwal, who played the female protagonist Nandini, helped Darling open to a good response at the box office. It was directed by A Karunakaran and marked his first collaboration with Prabhas.

Chatrapathi (2005)

This was Prabhas' first movie with S S Rajamouli and proved to be a treat for the masses. It featured pretty much everything-- right from fight scenes to powerful dialogues-- that one would expect from a commercial action drama and did quite well at the box office. It starred Shriya Saran as the leading lady and opened new avenues for her.

Varsham (2004)

Prabhas began his career with Eeswar, which did decent business at the box office. He followed it up with Raghavendra, which catered to those fond of action dramas. It was, however, the 2004 release Varsham that established him as a force to be reckoned with. The film clicked with the audience due to Prabhas' crackling chemistry with Trisha and the 'massy' action scenes. It was adapted in Hindi as Baaghi with Tiger Shroff in the lead.