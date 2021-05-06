Bollywood actor Harish Patel confirms he's joined Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'Eternals' starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek

Veteran actor Harish Patel has confirmed that he will be seen in the upcoming Hollywood movie Eternals. Speaking to Indian Express, he said that he's joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but is not at liberty to reveal much about his role.



His comments come after some die-hard Bollywood fans caught a glimpse of him in a video to announce Marvel's upcoming projects.



Eternals, which takes place after the events seen in Avengers: Endgame, is a superhero drama that revolves around what happens when an alien race reunites to protect humanity from its evil counterparts -- the Deviants. It has an ensemble cast headlined by Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden. The Silicon Valley actor, who was born in Pakistan, plays the role of a 'Bollywood star' in the film. Harish reportedly essays the part of his assistant, Eternals has been directed by Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao and is the biggest project of her career.



She recently became the second woman to win the Oscar for 'Directing' when she bagged the coveted honour for her critically-acclaimed movie Nomadland. The film featured Frances Mcdormand in the lead and revolved around what happens when the protagonist decides to embrace a 'nomadic' lifestyle following a series of setbacks. Many feel that Eternals is her ticket to superstardom.



Coming back to Harish, he has been a part of Bollywood for nearly 40 years. The veteran began his career with a supporting role in the 1983 release Mandi, a satire on prostitution in India. He went on to act in films such as Mohra, Ghatak, Gupt and the British drama My Son the Fanatic. He played the role of 'Ibu Hatela' in Kanti Shah's Gunda, which starred Mithun Chakraborty. The film has attained cult following over the years due to his cringe-worthy yet memorable dialogues.

Harish also made an impact in Tellywood with shows such as Malgudi Days, Wagle Ki Duniya and the British comedy-drama Gangsta Granny.