'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' raises Rs 300 crore in worldwide box office gross in week 1

PTI
PTI,
  Sep 16 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 14:44 ist
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, "Brahmastra" had collected Rs 75 crore globally in gross figures on its opening day. Credit: IANS Photo

"Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" has earned Rs 300 crore in gross box office collection worldwide in the first week of its release, the makers announced on Friday.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on September 9. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, "Brahmastra" had collected Rs 75 crore globally in gross figures on its opening day.

In a media statement, Star Studios and Dharma Productions shared an update on the box office numbers of the film.

Also read: Good old days back for Bollywood? Insiders hopeful as ‘Brahmastra’ blazes past boycott calls

"'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' continues to bring unprecedented joy to the film industry, theatre owners and audiences with a roaring week one of Rs 300 cr GBOC worldwide," the makers said in a media statement.

"The big screen entertainer is seeing housefull theatres across the country and worldwide, bringing in much needed respite for the Hindi Film Industry," they added.

"Brahmastra" also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by "RRR" director S S Rajamouli.

