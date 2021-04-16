Carey Mulligan, Adam Sandler to star in Netflix movie 'Spaceman'

Carey Mulligan to star in Netflix movie 'Spaceman'

  Apr 16 2021
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 18:11 ist
Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Carey Mulligan, who most recently starred in The Dig, has joined Adam Sandler in the upcoming Netflix film Spaceman.

In what would be her fifth collaboration with Netflix, "Spaceman" hails from Johan Renck, the Primetime Emmy-winning Swedish director of Chernobyl.

The actor has worked with the streamer on The Dig, Mudbound, the BBC miniseries Collateral and the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro opposite Bradley Cooper.

Spaceman first announced last year, was originally titled The Spaceman of Bohemia. It’s based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s 2017 novel.

The actor will play the wife of Adam Sandler’s astronaut, who is sent to the far reaches of the galaxy in search of a mysterious ancient dust. Soon, his earthly life begins to fall apart, and he must turn to the only voice who may be able to save him — an ancient creature hiding out on his ship. The script is penned by Colby Day, reported IndiWire.

Mulligan is nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Promising Young Woman, which is also nominated in the Best Picture, Best director and Screenplay categories

