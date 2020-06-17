Case filed against Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

Promising actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday (June 14), leaving several movie buffs in a state of shock. Following this, some fans accused Bollywood bigwigs of 'hypocrisy' and alleged that they had 'sabotaged' his career.

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, on Wednesday, filed a case against Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor in connection with SSR's death in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, he claimed that the Kai Po Che hero had been 'removed' from seven films, which 'forced him' to end his life.

“In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," he said.

I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha pic.twitter.com/9jNdqvXVKr — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

His comments come days after Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam made a similar allegation while talking about the 'ruthlessness' of the industry.

Sushant, who hails from Patna, began his acting career with the Ekta Kapoor-backed TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil that clicked with the target audience. It was, however, Pavitra Rishta that established him as a household name. He subsequently made his big-screen debut with Kai Po Che that emerged as a sleeper hit. Following this, he starred in Shuddh Desi Romance and Aamir Khan's PK and proved his mettle.

It was, however, the 2016 release MS Dhoni that proved to be a gamechanger for 'Anni'. The film, revolving around the life of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, received rave reviews from the janta and emerged as a smash hit. SSR, however, was unable to keep the momentum going as Raabta failed to live up to expectations. He luckily bounced back with Kedarnath and the critically-acclaimed Sonchiriya. Last year, he impressed fans with Chhichhore that did well at the ticket window. The Karan Johar-backed Drive, however, released directly on Netflix and skipped the theatrical route.

Dil Bechara, the final movie of his career, too might release directly on a streaming platform.