Channing Tatum, Roy Lee to produce 'The Maxx'

Actor Channing Tatum and producer Roy Lee are joining forces to back a project based on "The Maxx", the Image Comics series.

It is currently unknown whether it would be a film or television show, reported Variety.

Tatum will produce through his banner Free Association, along with principals Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan.

Lee, whose credits include horror films "The Ring", "The Grudge", and best picture Oscar winner "The Departed", will back the project through his Vertigo Entertainment.

Sam Kieth, who created the series in the 1990s, is also attached to produce with partner Tal Vigderson.

The Maxx is a character who appears in both the real world as a homeless man and in an alternate reality as a powerful masked character protecting the Jungle Queen — who's also a social worker named Julie Winters who frequently works to help the homeless man.

Previously, the comic was turned into a 13-episode cartoon series on MTV, which won an Annie Award for best-animated series.