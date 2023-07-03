'D50': Dhanush debuts bald look on his return from Tirupati, pictures go viral

Captain Miller star Dhanush was seen sporting a new look, which has left his fans shocked and intrigued. The actor reportedly shaved his head for an upcoming role in his movie D50.

Asuran actor Dhanush surprised all his fans with his new look this morning. He was seen with his tonsured head.

Dhanush, who paid a visit to Tirupati temple along with his family this morning, offered prayers and shaved his head along with his sons, Linga and Yatra.

Several visuals are doing rounds on social media where bald Dhanush is seen offering prayers at the Lord Balaji temple along with his family.

It is believed that Dhanush has made a commitment to do so before a deity at Tirupati for the success of his upcoming historical action-adventure, Captain Miller.

While many see this as just a mere offering, a source close to Dhanush said that this look is for his most prestigious project yet, D50. "Yes, his character will be seen in a bald look. This project is very close to Dhanush as he is not just acting but also directing the film as well." said the source.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has completed filming Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller and is looking forward to its release.