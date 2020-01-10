‘Darbar’ to cut dialogues that refer to Sasikala

Producers of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar on Friday decided to remove two dialogues that tacitly referred to jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala.

Lyca Productions issued a public statement on Friday announcing its decision to remove the dialogues after Sasikala’s lawyer N Raja Senthur Pandian took objection to indirect references to his client and leader.

Dialogues like a prisoner goes on shopping too by bribing jail officials irked Sasikala camp as she was accused of stepping out of Parapana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru by paying bribe to officials.

“In our "Darbar" film, particular words and dialogues having references to prisoners or inmates going out of jail or prison during their imprisonment term was only included with an intention of providing an entertainment to the audience and is not intended to refer to any specific individual or to offend anyone,” the statement by Lyca said.

“However, since some of those particular words seemed to have hurt some people, we have hereby decided to remove the same from the film,” the statement added. Darbar was released worldwide on Thursday.

Though Sasikala’s camp decried the dialogues, the AIADMK welcomed it saying there was nothing wrong in the dialogues.