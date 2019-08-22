Demolition work in progress at RK Studio

  • Aug 22 2019, 23:04pm ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2019, 23:06pm ist
People click photographs outside the iconic RK Studio, at Chembur in Mumbai on Sept 14, 2018. (PTI File Photo)

The demolition of RK Studio, the famed dream factory of the legendary film-maker Raj Kapoor in suburban Chembur here, has begun.

Founded by Raj Kapoor in 1948, the studio is witness to the making of several films produced by the Kapoor family over the decades.

Godrej Properties is planning to develop a residential-commercial project on the prime piece of land.

"The demolition work started few days back. It is in process. We don't know how long it will take to demolish as we have no clarity on what is being built there," Kapoor family sources told PTI.

RK Studio
Mumbai
