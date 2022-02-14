Didn't revisit 'Luther' while working on 'Rudra', says Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is set to make his OTT debut with the eagerly-awaited web series Rudra, an adaptation of Luther, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. Speaking about his approach to the role, he said that he didn't revisit the Idris Elba-starrer while working on his maiden web series as the script is quite different from the original one.

"I have seen Luther and really like it. That said, I did not revisit it even once while preparing for this series. The script has been tweaked to suit the Indian audience," he said during the trailer launch.

Rudra, directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, is an action-packed crime drama that features the Tanhaji star in the role of a cop with a mean streak.

"He works on complex cases and has a criminal mind," added Devgn.

The series has an impressive cast that includes Esha Deol, Ashwini Kalsekar and Atul Kulkarni. Raashi Khanna, a popular name in Telugu cinema, will be seen essaying a key role in the biggie. Judging by the trailer, her character shares a tense equation with the protagonist. Raashi made her debut with the Hindi movie Madras Cafe, which featured John Abraham in the lead. She subsequently starred in films such as Tholi Prema and Jai Lava Kusa, finding a foothold in the South Indian cinema. It remains to be seen whether the series proves to be a gamechanger for her.

Rudra is slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 4.

Devgn, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The versatile performer will be seen in a key role in the S S Rajamouli-helmed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which features Telugu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. He has a 'guest appearance' in the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It will hit the screens on February 25. The mass hero also has Runway 34, which was previously titled Mayday in his kitty. It has been directed by the star himself and features Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady.