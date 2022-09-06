Dream and believe: Suriya on completing 25 years in cinema

Popular actor-producer Suriya on Tuesday celebrated the 25th anniversary of his film debut Nerrukku Ner and thanked fans for their love over the years.
The superstar, known for Tamil films such as Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam trilogy, penned a brief note on Twitter to mark the milestone.
"Truly a beautiful and blessed 25years..! Dream and believe..! Your suriya (sic)," he tweeted.
Truly a beautiful and blessed 25years..! Dream and believe..!
Your suriya.
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 6, 2022
In 2015, Suriya released 36 Vayadhinile, the first film from his 2D Entertainment production company. A comedy drama fronted by his frequent co-star and wife Jyothika.
Apart from massy films, he has also starred in critically acclaimed films such as Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021), the former of which earned him the National Film Award for best actor.
In June, Suriya was among 397 eminent film personalities invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 95th Academy Awards.
His last two releases were Vikram and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
Suriya is currently shooting for Bala's Vanangaan, which he has produced, and Vetrimaaran's Vaadi Vaasal.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema
Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice
Dubai has some of the best food in the world
Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing
Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult
With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses
Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother
DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley
Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs