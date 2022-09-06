Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Dream and believe: Suriya on completing 25 years in cinema

In June, Suriya was among 397 eminent film personalities invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 95th Academy Awards

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Sep 06 2022, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 15:16 ist

Popular actor-producer Suriya on Tuesday celebrated the 25th anniversary of his film debut Nerrukku Ner and thanked fans for their love over the years.

The superstar, known for Tamil films such as Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam trilogy, penned a brief note on Twitter to mark the milestone.

"Truly a beautiful and blessed 25years..! Dream and believe..! Your suriya (sic)," he tweeted.

In 2015, Suriya released 36 Vayadhinile, the first film from his 2D Entertainment production company. A comedy drama fronted by his frequent co-star and wife Jyothika.

Apart from massy films, he has also starred in critically acclaimed films such as Soorarai Pottru (2020) and Jai Bhim (2021), the former of which earned him the National Film Award for best actor.

In June, Suriya was among 397 eminent film personalities invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 95th Academy Awards.

His last two releases were Vikram and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Suriya is currently shooting for Bala's Vanangaan, which he has produced, and Vetrimaaran's Vaadi Vaasal.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
suriya
Tamil Cinema

What's Brewing

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice

Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult

Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult

With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses

With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley

DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley

Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs

Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs

 