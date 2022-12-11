'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days

'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days

'Drishyam 2' also features actors Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 11 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 14:43 ist
Ajay Devgn in 'Drishyam 2'. Credit: IMDb

Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 2 has minted more than Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Sunday.

In a press note, production banner Panorama Studios shared the latest box office figures of the film, which opened to positive reviews on November 18.

"Cash registers are ringing as we proudly announce our pan India net box office numbers for 4th Saturday (day 23) to the world... India box office net Rs 4.67 crores. All India net box office for 23 days stands at a tall and handsome figure of Rs 203.58 crores and growing," the statement read.

The movie is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-led Malayalam film of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam version released in February 2021.

Drishyam 2 also features actors Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. It is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

Ajay Devgn
Entertainment News
drishyam 2

