'Drishyam 2': Mohanlal strikes a pose with his reel family

Veteran actor Mohanlal, widely regarded as one of the most bankable and respected names in the Malayalam film industry, took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo from the shoot location of the eagerly-awaited Drishyam 2. In it, the 'Complete Actor' is seen a smart new avatar as he strikes a pose with his reel family.

Drishyam 2, directed by noted filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam that helped 'Lalettan' add a new dimension to his career. The film is likely to have a gripping screenplay and address the questions left unanswered in the first part. It will have new characters in addition to the ones seen previously.

Drishyam 2 materialised when Jeethu and Mohanlal's Ram was put on the backburner due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is likely to be shot against a limited budget and cater to the tastes of the Kerala audience.

Also read: 'Drishyam 2' begins shooting, Mohanlal shares photos from pooja

The film, which starred Mohanlal in the role of a protective father, revolved around what happens when a young girl kills her 'tormentor' in an act of self-defence. It had a strong cast that included powerhouse performer Asha Sarath, Ansiba Hasan and Meena. The film was remade in several languages and this helped it gain a cult following. It remains to be seen if the sequel lives up to the standards set by the first part.

Coming back to Mohanlal, he will next be seen in the much-hyped Marakkar that is touted to be a gamechanger for Malayalam cinema. The film has a stellar cast that includes 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Some reports state that Kannada actor Sudeep will be a part of the magnum opus but this is yet to be confirmed.

The Priyadarshan-directed Marakkar is likely to hit screens once the Covid-19 situation improves