Dulquer Salmaan reacts to ‘Varane Avashyamund’ controversy: It is a misunderstanding

The makers of the Dulquer Salmaan’s Varane Avashyamund recently found themselves in a controversy when some fans lashed out at them for allegedly insulting Tamilians with a joke aimed at the Prabhakaran name. Many even claimed that this was a way of demeaning the late Velupillai Prabhakaran, who fought for the rights of Sri Lankan Tamils.

The reel Gemini Ganesan has now reacted to the row and made it clear that the team had no intentions of hurting any community. He said that the gag was derived from a popular Malayalam dialogue and is associated with several memes in Kerala. The young hero also highlighted that Prabhakaran is a common name in ‘God’s own country’ and indicated that the outrage was the result of a misunderstanding.

Warning the trolls, Dulquer said that no one has the right to cross the limits of decency and make personal attacks against those associated with the film.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Varane Avashyamund has landed in a soup. Some time ago, the Solo hero was forced to issue an apology to a female journalist as her photo was used in the movie without her permission.

Varane Avashyamund, which released in February, is a comedy-drama that revolved around what happens when four people from different backgrounds cross paths. The film had a strong cast the included Suresh Gopi, Kalyani and Shobana. Directed by Anoop Sathyan, it emerged as a commercial success and received favourable reviews from many concerned.

Coming back to Dulquer, he will be turning his attention to the Kollywood flick Hey Sinamka after the coronavirus situation improves. The movie marks his first collaboration with top actress Kajal Aggarwal and has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. He also has the eagerly-awaited Kurup in his kitty. The biggie, which revolves around the life of ‘Kerala’s most wanted criminal’ Sukumara Kurup, features the young actor in a new avatar and this has given DQ fans a reason to rejoice.