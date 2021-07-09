Farhan gave his all for 'Toofan': Rakesh



Rakesh Omprakash Mehra



Rakesh Omprakash Mehra says every film of his is an extension of his personality. Be it 'Rang De Basanti', 'Delhi 6' or the National Award-winning biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', Rakesh brings a dash of reality in his films.

He reunites with actor Farhan Akhtar in his latest flick 'Toofan'. The film, on a national-level boxer, is inspired by true events. Rakesh met real boxers to explore the story. According to him, the film will inspire people to be the best version of themselves.

In a freewheeling chat with Showtime, Rakesh talks about the challenges of boxing, the making of 'Toofan', and more.

What excites you the most about 'Toofan'?

The subject draws a lot from real life and it is very relevant for today's time. Also, it is an underdog story. We have used a boxing backdrop, which is very exciting. The story idea had an intrinsically strong voice and expression. And as a director, this excites me a lot.

What are you trying to say with the film?

I will not like to say or define the message right now. The joy of discovery through this film should be felt by people and I will leave it to them. When people watch this movie, they are going to reflect on the ups and downs and the struggles they face in their lives.

Tell us more about the making of 'Toofan'.

Four years ago, when we decided to do the film, I didn't know much about boxing. I had to go through documentaries to understand it. I spoke to a lot of boxers from Maharashtra. I realised this sport is for the marginalised. If you go to America, it is the blacks who are into boxing. If you are a sportsman from Cuba, Haryana, or Northeast India, it is always the underdogs who express themselves through this sport. Most importantly, what I have learnt is that the person who takes more pain is the last man standing. This is the metaphor I have used in the film. Life can be unfair to you. But you must get back on your feet.

How different is 'Toofan' from 'Bhag Milka Bhag'?

This is not a sports biopic. This film is fiction. It is inspired by real-life people and their struggles and the social situation in the world. Boxing forms an integral part of the character's journey. It is very different from 'Bhag Milka Bhag', in which a 12-year-old (Milka Singh) witnesses a massacre of his family. He wins against all odds.

How did Farhan work to get into the skin of the character?

Farhan didn't know anything about boxing. It is a disciplined sport. He had to learn the sport from scratch. We had only one year before the shooting but he had to put in the work for five years. He would train for five hours a day to learn the art, science, and discipline of boxing. He focused on his natural abilities.

Would you shy away from controversial themes?

The answer lies in the movies I have made. I started my career with a paranormal thriller and moved on to socio-political drama in 'Rang De Basanti' and then to a sensitive subject in 'Delhi 6' which exposed demons and differences in a society like the communal Mandir-Masjid divide. I experimented with a musical but it didn't work at the box office. I did a social film that had voices of kids and a son who wanted to build a toilet for his mother and writes a letter to the PM about these issues.