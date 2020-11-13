'Friends reunion special will film in March'

'Friends' reunion special will film in March, says Matthew Perry

The news comes after the special was delayed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Nov 13 2020, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 13:38 ist
The cast of 'Friends'. Credit: File Photo

Friends star Matthew Perry has revealed that HBO Max's reunion special of the cult sitcom is being rescheduled to film in March.

All six original cast members -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Perry -- are set to come together for the reunion, which was officially ordered in February.

"'Friends' reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it," Perry, 51, tweeted.

Ben Winston will direct and executive produce alongside Friends creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright.

The reunion special will be shot at the iconic Stage 24 of the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, where the original NBC series was filmed.

Friends premiered in September 1994 and was a phenomenon during its decade-long run.

It later went on to find cult status among new audiences through TV reruns and Netflix. The show left Netflix in January this year. 

Netflix
friends
HBO

