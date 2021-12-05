George Clooney turned down $35 million offer for a day's work

Clooney turned down $35 million offer for a day's work

He said that the commercial was associated with a country that can't be trusted

  • Dec 05 2021, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 17:07 ist
Hollywood star George Clooney. Credit: AFP Photo

Hollywood star George Clooney has shared that he turned down a $35 million offer to film a commercial after he consulted his wife Amal.

The 60-year-old actor-filmmaker revealed the job offer when he was talking with The Guardian about his upcoming directorial feature The Tender Bar and was asked whether he is satisfied with the money he's earned, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Well, yeah," he admitted.

Alluding that it's not always money that gives him satisfaction, he added: "I was offered $35m for one day's work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal (his wife) about it and we decided it's not worth it."

George went on explaining why he turned down the job.

"It was (associated with) a country that, although it's an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: 'Well, if it takes a minute's sleep away from me, it's not worth it,' " he said.

In the same interview, the star talked about why he has slowed down in recent years when it comes to accepting onscreen roles.

"In general, there just aren't that many great parts. And, look, I don't have to act," he said.

"My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said: 'I can still bounce around pretty good, and we both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don't book ourselves silly. So, part of it is just us making sure we live our lives."

That doesn't mean that he'll stop acting altogether as George shared that he's about to head to Australia to shoot Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts before teaming up with Brad Pitt for another film in the summer

George Clooney
Hollywood
Entertainment News

