Grateful to COVID-19 frontline workers for saving lives: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after actors in Bollywood today. The self-made star enjoys a strong fan following due to his humble nature and strong screen presence. During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the undisputed ‘Khiladi’ of Hindi cinema thanked coronavirus frontline workers for protecting the lives of the common man and said that we are alive only because of their efforts. The A-lister added that he has been attending meetings and listening to scripts amid the lockdown.

Akshay has been doing his bit to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic right from the word go. The Kesari star had urged people to participate in the ‘Janta Curfew’ and cooperate with the authorities. Later, he had lashed out at ‘COVIDIOTS’ for not taking the situation seriously while requesting everyone to stay safe

The coronavirus crisis has brought the film industry to a standstill as the production of films like Jersey and Acharya was put on hold to avoid large crowds. Similarly, films such as Radhe, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar could not hit screens on time. It remains to be seen what happens when things return to normal.

Coming back to Akki, he was last seen in Good Newwz that did well at the box office despite releasing days after the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The film had a strong cast that included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani of Kabir Singh fame and Diljit Dosanjh. He will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which reunites him with Katrina Kaif. The actioner was slated to release in March but got postponed due to the COVID-19 threat. Akshay also has Laxmmi Bomb in his kitty, however, the Raghava Lawrence-helmed movie might skip the theatrical route and get a digital-only release. One might get clarity on this after the lockdown.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, R Balki begin outdoor shoot for short film on coronavirus awareness in Mumbai