Hansal Mehta's 'Faraaz' to release in theatres in February

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming movie Faraaz, based around the 2016 terrorist attack in a Dhaka cafe, is set to be released in cinema halls on February 3, 2023, the makers announced on Monday.

Produced by Anubhav Sinha and T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, the movie marks the debut of Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of cinema legend Shashi Kapoor, and also features Aditya Rawal, son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Rawal.

Faraaz had its world premiere at the 2022 edition of the BFI London Film Festival.

Describing the film as "a story of our polarised times", Mehta said through the attack on the Holey Artisan cafe in Dhaka, he has tried to explore the broader theme of violence and what really drives young, vulnerable minds towards it.

"Designed as a nail biting thriller that plays out over one tense night, my attempt with 'Faraaz' has also been to shine a light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence. Because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it," the National Award-winning director said in a statement.

Sinha praised Hansal for doing justice to the story of the catastrophic event that shocked the world.

"It is a story about a hero who made a brave choice and celebrates the spirit of a young boy who stood tall for his loved ones," the producer added.

Kumar revealed the movie had received an overwhelmingly positive response at its world premiere at the London Film Festival.

"We are excited to finally bring this untold story of a young boy to the world. Faraaz will surely strike a chord in your heart as it celebrates bravery, friendship, and humanity at its core. I am glad to be associated with such an important film," he said.

Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Palak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani also round out the cast of the film.

"Faraaz" is backed by Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir M. The movie is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films.