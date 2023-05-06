'Harry Potter' movies, 'LOTR' trilogy coming back to Indian theatres

Warner Bros' two iconic movie franchises -- Harry Potter and The Lord Of The Rings-- are returning to the Indian cinemas to celebrate the 100 years of the Hollywood studio.

Leading theatre chains PVR-Inox and Miraj Cinemas started screening the Harry Potter movies, based on author JK Rowling's book series, from Friday.

The marathon run of the franchise, which features titles The Philosopher's Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, The Prisoner of Azkaban, The Goblet of Fire, The Order of the Phoenix, The Half-Blood Prince and The Deathly Hallows – Part 1 & 2, will go on till May 11.

Filmmaker Peter Jackson's acclaimed trilogy The Lord Of The Rings, adapted from JRR Tolkien's fantasy epic, will play in cinemas from May 13 to 15, a press release stated.

The trilogy comprises of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King.

"Over the past 100 years, Warner Bros has released some of the most recognisable and beloved films, with iconic characters that have been loved by generations. Some fans may have not got an opportunity to experience these films on the big screen and some may want to relive the experience. As part of our Centennial Celebrations, we plan to re-release some of our most cherished films and franchises in cinemas starting with the Harry Potter Series and the Lord of the Rings Trilogy with many more to come to serve our loyal fans," Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director India Theatrical at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement.

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Ltd, said the company is thrilled to be a part of the 100 years celebration of Warner Bros.

"These iconic films have captured the hearts and imagination of fans around the world, and we are excited to offer them a chance to relive the magic at our cinemas across the country. We look forward to welcoming movie-goers of all ages to join us in this celebration of cinema and storytelling," he added.