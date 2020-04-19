Here’s why Vidya Balan had no issues with not being cast opposite A-listers

There’s no denying that Vidya Balan is regarded as one of the finest actresses in the Hindi film industry. The powerhouse performer has managed to stay in the limelight because of her versatility and impressive screen presence. Despite this, the Paa star has rarely been a part of mainstream movies with A-listers in the lead.

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vidya spoke about her career graph and said that at some point she realized that filmmakers were not keen on considering her for lead opposite bigwigs. ‘Silk’, however, made it clear that she had no issues with this as she was happy being the ‘soul’ of whatever films came her way.

Vidya began her Bollywood career with the 2005 release Parineeta and began a new chapter in life. She went on to star in movies like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Salmaan-e-Ishq, The Dirty Picture and Kahaani and found a foothold in the industry.

The year 2019 proved to an eventful one for her as she made her Tollywood debut with the NTR Biopic and added a new dimension to her career. The Balakrishna starrer, however, proved to be a commercial failure. She also acted with mass hero Ajith Kumar in the much-hyped Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. Most critics praised her making an impact despite having limited screen time. It was, however, smash hit Misson Mangal that propelled her to new heights.

Vidya will next be seen in a film based on the life of the legendary mathematician Shakuntala Devi. The film, featuring the Mumbai-born woman in a new avatar, has a strong cast that includes Amit Sadh and Sanya Malhotra. She also has Sherni, helmed by Amit Masukar of Newton and Sulemani Keeda fame, in her kitty.