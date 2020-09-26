How SPB, Hamsalekha and Ravichandran created a trend

Perhaps, iconic films are meant to receive lacklustre openings. ‘Premaloka’, (1987) was set to vanish two weeks after its release. For some classics, word of mouth has proved to be a boon. So what gave life to ‘Premaloka’? The songs!

A debutant director had teamed up with an unheralded music director. Today, they are household names. V Ravichandran and Hamsalekha will forever be indebted to the genius of this singer: S P Balasubrahmanyam (SPB).

In the 11-song album, SPB had sung six songs and all of them are still heard with unparalleled love by people of the 90s generation. ‘Premaloka’ was the largest selling album of its time across India.

The film’s gargantuan success meant the birth of a trio. Ravichandran, the maverick filmmaker, Hamsalekha, the gifted composer, and SPB, the legendary singer, charted a fresh golden age of Kannada music.

It’s interesting how the team looked at romantic numbers. Hamsalekha’s penchant towards conversational lyrics needed a singer with a wide range. SPB easily fit the bill.

They delivered chartbusters like ‘Nodamma Hudugi’ and ‘Cheluve Ondu Kelthini’ (Premaloka), ‘Preethiyalli Iro Sukha’ (Anjada Gandu, 1988), ‘Yaavudo Ee Bombe’ (Yuga Purusha, 1989), and ‘Madhya Rathrili’ (Shanti Kranti, 1991).

Crowd-puller

Romance in cinema had changed from subtlety to youthful exuberance and SPB’s sincerity in his voice managed to capture this change in trend. The singer managed to leave an impression on the youngsters, who came to theatres not just for the stars but for songs too. They valued music as much as one-performance.

Another striking feature in Ravichandran’s films was the endorsement of fearless love. Once again, he fell back on SPB to convey the concept.

With his pain-soaked voice, SPB has sung many that reached straight to our hearts but the best perhaps is ‘Preethi Maadabaaradu Madidare Jagake Hedarabaradu’ (Ranadheera, 1987).

SPB also complemented Ravichandran’s devil-may-care attitude in filmmaking. The actor-director loved to mount his songs on a big scale. His grand sets remind you of beautiful fairytales. Also, his love for large crowds was apparent. This grandeur in idea demanded impeccable vigour from a singer. In ‘Sipayi’ (1996), a dream project for Ravichandran, SPB’s tremendous energy gave us the timeless ‘Rukkamma’ and ‘Snehakke Sneha’.

Ever since Ravichandran and Hamsalekha decided to part ways, fans have longed for a dream reunion. But even if they do unite again, they will miss SPB’s magic. Those were unique yet exquisite love songs. More importantly, they were songs of pure joy.