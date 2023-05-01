Hrithik dancing at wedding on his tracks 'Ghungroo', 'Bang Bang' goes viral

Hrithik dancing at wedding on 'Ghungroo' goes viral

He was first seen dancing with the groom and then later asked the bride to join him as well

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • May 01 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 14:54 ist
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Credit: PTI File Photo

A video of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan dancing at a wedding with the bride and groom on his popular tracks has gone viral.

A clip shared oy Reddit by Bolly Blinds N Gossip, shows Hrithik looking handsome in an all-black suit dancing onstage with bride and the groom.

He danced to the song Ghungroo from War, and then on Bang Bang title track. He was first seen dancing with the groom and then later asked the bride to join him as well.

On the acting front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter with actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

