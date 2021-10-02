Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff not part of 'War 2'? Here's what director Siddharth Anand has to say

The Yash Raj Films-backed biggie War is set to get a sequel, according to director Siddarth Anand. Speaking to Mid Day, he said that some initial discussions have already taken place but it will formally go on the floors only once things completely return to normal. He, however, refrained from commenting on whether Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the stars of the prequel, will be part of the follow-up.

War was an action-thriller that revolved around the clash between Duggu's Kabir and friend-turned-foe 'Khalid', played by Tiger. It hit the screens on this day (October 2) in 2019 and emerged as a blockbuster. The flick featured high-octane action scenes and catered to the urban mass audience. The biggie starred Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady and continued her association with Yash Raj Films. The cast included Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Soni Razdan. It remains to be seen whether War 2 lives up to the standards set by the prequel whenever it materialises.

Siddharth, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He is shooting for Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after a hiatus. It is a spy-thriller that revolves around the showdown between a secret agent and his deadly foe. The film stars John Abraham as the villain and is the biggest release of his career. The cast includes Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone. He is set to direct and produce an aerial action saga, titled Fighter, which features DP and the Kites actor in the lead.

Tiger, on the other hand, was last seen in Baaghi 3 that opened to a good response at the box office in 201i9. It was an adaptation of the Tamil movie Vettai and featured Riteish Deshmukh as the parallel lead.

He will next be seen in Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut movie Heropanti, and Ganpath.

