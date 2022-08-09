I don't believe in perfection, says Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is known as 'Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood', recently left his followers surprised when he said that he doesn't believe in perfection. Instead, he prefers magic over perfection.

Aamir, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, believes in quality over quantity. This phenomenon has earned him the title of 'Mr Perfectionist' but the actor broke the myth behind this tag.

Gracing a special episode of 'Best Interview Ever' - web show, the actor said in the video, "I don't believe in perfection because I find that beauty lies in imperfection. I don't think I'm a perfectionist. I think this tag was given to me by the media because I had a very long period in which I didn't have a film that didn't work."

Revealing what he considers worth chasing, he said, "What I really love is magic and a magical moment is much more attractive to me than something that is just perfect."

In addition, he also spoke about his career highlights and reunited with some of the most iconic props from his films, including the winning bat from Lagaan and Crime Master Gogo's black cape from Andaz Apna Apna.

Sharing anecdotes on the design of his 'Lagaan' bat, the actor said, "This is the design of the bats the Lagaan team used, and Nitin Desai had made these bats and they are actually one piece. It's a single piece, so there's no absorption of shock."

Talking about the physical impact of the bat, Aamir further said, "When you hit the ball, you get a bit of a zing in your elbows. And since it's a single-piece thing, it's quite heavy. It's much heavier than a normal bat and difficult to wield. So, it was tough for us."

'Best Interview Ever', an intellectual property of IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube and IMDb's native video player as well.