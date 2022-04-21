I don't play a trophy wife in 'Runway 34': Aakanksha Singh

Actor Aakanksha Singh will soon be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in the eagerly-awaited movie Runway 34, her first Hindi film in nearly five years. The star says that she took up the project because her character is a strong individual and not just a 'trophy wife'.

"I wanted to return to Bollywood and this was the right offer as I don't play a trophy wife. She has her own personality. Moreover, the one-liner I received was that the role would be opposite Ajay Devgn, This proved to be an amazing journey" she told DH.

Runway 34 is a thriller that revolves around what happens when the protagonist Captain Vikrant Khanna finds himself in a difficult situation when his flight takes a mysterious course after takeoff. It has been directed by Devgn himself and features him in the lead role, Judging by the trailer, it will explore the thin line between 'right' and 'wrong' and feature several intense confrontation scenes. It stars Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan as the parallel lead and reunites him with his Major Saab co-star. The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and Angira Dhar.

"Working with Big B has always been on the bucket list. He is a school in his own right as there is so much you can learn from him. He once sent me his buggy when I picked up an injury," said Aakanksha

Aakanksha, who was born in Rajasthan, made her big screen debut with a supporting role in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which hit the screens in 2017. She subsequently carved a niche for herself in Telugu cinema with Malli Raava and Devadas, which saw her act opposite Sumanth and Nagarjuna, respectively. She made her Kannada debut with the sports drama Pailwaan, starring Sudeep. The actor was also part of the Tamil movie Clap that hit the screens earlier this year.

"I have been choosy as I want to experiment with my reel image. Don't want to repeat myself," said the star.

It remains to be seen whether Runway 34 helps Aakanksha scale new heights when it hits the screens on April 29.