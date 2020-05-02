I have the coronavirus antibodies: Pop diva Madonna

I have the coronavirus antibodies: Pop diva Madonna

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • May 02 2020, 13:13 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 13:13 ist
Madonna

Pop diva Madonna has revealed that she has tested positive for the COVID-19 anitbodies.

The singer shared the news in the 14th edition of her “Quarantine Diary” on Instagram TV.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“Took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining,” Madonna said.

Follow DH Coronavirus page for all the latest updates

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US, antibody tests are used to determine whether or not a person has been exposed to COVID-19 by finding proteins the body produces to fight the virus.

However, the CDC has yet to confirm if the possession of antibodies is equal to immunity. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madonna
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

SpaceX to keep astronauts at short-handed Space Station

SpaceX to keep astronauts at short-handed Space Station

COVID-19: US issues emergency approval for remdesivir

COVID-19: US issues emergency approval for remdesivir

Here's why Railways maintains special trains secrecy

Here's why Railways maintains special trains secrecy

'Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in nearly 3 weeks'

'Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in nearly 3 weeks'

 