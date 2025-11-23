<h2>No intention to present any Bill on Chandigarh during Winter Session: MHA</h2>.<p>After a backlash over Modi government's intention to move a Bill on Chandigarh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday said there is no such plan to present a draft legislation in the upcoming Winter Session seeking to alter the governance and administrative arrangements in the union territory.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-intention-to-present-any-bill-on-chandigarh-during-winter-session-mha-3807595">Read more</a></p>.<h2>G20 summit: PM Modi calls for global compact on AI to prevent misuse</h2>.<p>At the third session of the G20 summit here, Modi also said technology applications should be 'global' rather than 'national', and based on 'open source' rather than 'exclusive models’. He was addressing the third session of the G20 Summit on the topic – "A Fair and a Just Future for All - Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.”</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/g20-summit-pm-modi-calls-for-global-compact-on-ai-to-prevent-misuse-3807763">Read more</a></p>.<h2>G Parameshwara hints he too is in CM race in case of leadership change in Karnataka</h2>.<p>Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday hinted that he too was in the race to become the Chief Minister, in case of leadership change in the state, and amid demands for a "Dalit CM".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/g-parameshwara-hints-he-too-is-in-cm-race-in-case-of-leadership-change-in-karnataka-3807713">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Israeli military says it killed Hamas commander in Gaza</h2>.<p>The post identified the commander as Alaa Al-Hadidi, head of supply in Hamas' production headquarters. It said he was killed in one of the attacks across the strip on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israeli-military-says-it-killed-hamas-commander-in-gaza-3807666">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP steps in as Vaishno Devi medical college faces backlash over Muslim-majority MBBS list</h2>.<p>A political storm has erupted around the Vaishno Devi shrine-funded medical college after 42 of 50 seats in its first MBBS batch went to Muslim students, sparking protests in Reasi district and prompting the Jammu and Kashmir BJP to formally intervene.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/bjp-steps-in-as-vaishno-devi-medical-college-faces-backlash-over-muslim-majority-mbbs-list-3807487">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TVK chief Vijay resumes poll campaign, targets ruling DMK for 'loot, dynasty politics</h2>.<p>Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam chief Vijay on Sunday resumed his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election after a break of nearly 2 months and targeted the ruling DMK by accusing it of 'loot' and also indirectly levelled the allegation of dynasty politics against it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tvk-chief-vijay-resumes-poll-campaign-targets-ruling-dmk-for-loot-dynasty-politics-3807539">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Borrowed lives on fake IDs: SIR sparks reverse migration of 'illegal Bangladeshis' at Hakimpur border</h2>.<p>Beside a pitch road that opens into a narrow, dusty mud bylane at the Hakimpur BSF border outpost in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, a stretch has become an informal departure corridor for "illegal Bangladeshis", who lived in the state for years.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/borrowed-lives-on-fake-ids-sir-sparks-reverse-migration-of-illegal-bangladeshis-at-hakimpur-border-3807491">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding: Cricketer-bride's father rushed to hospital; marriage postponed</h2>.<p>The marriage of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal in Sangli, Maharashtra on Sunday was postponed after the bride's father was rushed to hospital after complaining of ill health.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/smriti-mandhana-palash-muchhal-wedding-cricketer-brides-father-rushed-to-hospital-shaadi-postponed-3807688">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 48 lakh in 'sexual wellness' treatment, suffers kidney damage</h2><h2></h2>.<p>A quack and a medical shop owner are on the radar of the police after cheating a software engineer of Rs 48 lakh by offering him sexual wellness treatment that caused him kidney damage. Only cash was accepted at the store, as per the FIR. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-techie-duped-of-rs-48-lakh-in-sexual-wellness-treatment-suffers-kidney-damage-3807560">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to terror victims: 'Nothing can shake India if we have peace among us</h2>.<p>Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has paid tribute to victims and security personnel of major terror attacks and urged people to rise above divisions to uphold peace, saying that when there is peace, "nothing can shake or defeat India."<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/shah-rukh-khan-pays-tribute-to-terror-victims-nothing-can-shake-india-if-we-have-peace-among-us-3807519">Read more</a></p>