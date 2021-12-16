Ishaan Khatter's 'Pippa' to hit screens in December 2022

Ishaan Khatter's 'Pippa' to release in December 2022

The 'tank battle' drama will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon of 'Airlift' fame

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 16 2021, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 11:30 ist
The official poster of 'Pippa'. Credit: Twitter/@RSVPMovies

Actor Ishaan Khatter's Pippa will make its debut in theatres on December 9, 2022, the makers announced on Thursday. 

Backed by producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon of Airlift fame.

Pippa is billed as a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (Khatter), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

As the country commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war on Thursday, Screwvala's RSVP and Kapur's Roy Kapur Films shared the release date of the upcoming film on social media. 

"On the 50th anniversary of #VijayDiwas, we salute the bravery of the Indian soldiers who fought to liberate Bangladesh #1971 #PIPPA releasing in cinemas on 9th Dec 2022," a tweet by RSVP read.

The same tweet was shared by Roy Kapur Films on their official Twitter handle.

The film is based on Brigadier Mehta's book The Burning Chaffees. Its title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as 'Pippa'.

The movie features actors Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in key roles.

