'Jawaani Jaaneman' day 1 box office collection: Saif Ali Khan starrer opens on a fair note

The Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, which hit screens today (Jan. 31), has opened on a decent note at the domestic box office. Speaking to DH, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says the comedy-drama's day one net collection will be around Rs three crore, which is quite decent by 'Chotte Nawab' standards.

"The morning shows had an occupancy between 15 per cent and 20 per cent. However, the evening shows will be a lot better as word of mouth is mixed to good. In fact, the occupancy in premium multiplexes (during the evening) will be between 60 per cent and 70 per cent. The opening day figure should be around Rs three crore," says Tuteja.

If the estimates hold, Jawaani Jaaneman will open better than Chef (Rs 1.05 crore), Kaalakaandi (Rs one crore) and Laal Kaptaan (Rs 50 Lakh). It might even match Baazaar, which raked in Rs 3.07 crore on its opening day.

Meanwhile, Tanhaji is in its fourth week and is unlikely to affect Jawaani Jaaneman in urban markets. Moreover, there is limited buzz around the week's other releases Happy Hardy and Heer and Gul Makai.

The Nitin Kakkar-directed flick is set to have a free run over the weekend, which should help it get good growth. All in all, the Omkara hero might be on the verge of regaining his box office mojo. With Jawaani Jaaneman in theatres, Saif will next be seen in the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, which is based on the popular novel The Fault in Our Stars. He is also working on Bunty Aur Babli 2, a 'spiritual successor' to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli.