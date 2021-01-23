Kajal Aggarwal to act with Prabhudeva for the first time in her career?

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, widely regarded as one of the most popular names in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, is set to sign her next big film. According to reports, she will be teaming up with actor-director Prabhudeva for a comedy to be helmed by Gulebagavali director Kalyaan. If things go as planned, this project will mark the Punjabi Kudi’s first collaboration with the ‘Indian Michael Jackson’.

While Prabhudeva is not regarded as an ‘A-list’ actor, he has carved a niche for himself with popular films such as Shankar’s Kadhalan, Minsara Kanavu, H20 and ABCD. He also garnered attention for his work in the Malayalam movie Urumi and the Tamil horror-comedy Devi. The star was last seen in the Bollywood biggie Street Dancer co-starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

PD is currently awaiting the release of his latest directorial venture Radhe, which features Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead role. The actioner was supposed to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will hit the screens this Eid. The film has an impressive cast that includes Randeep Hooda and veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

Kajal, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Tollywood biggie Acharya. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva, is a commercial entertainer with religious undertones. It features ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi in a new avatar that has piqued the curiosity of fans for the right reasons.

Kajal also has the eagerly-awaited Tamil movie Indian 2 in her kitty. The film, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani and revolves around the fight against corruption. The Shankar-helmed movie has a stellar cast that includes Siddharth and Rakul Preet.

Kajal is slated to return to Bollywood with Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga. The film, starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, is likely to release on a streaming platform as opposed to in the theatres.