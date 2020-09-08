Kangana Ranaut to face probe for alleged drugs consumption; actress denies charges

In a fresh development, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday ordered a probe into Adhyayan Suman's alleged statements that Kangana Ranaut used to consume drugs.

“In an interview, Adhyayan Suman, the son of Shekhar Suman, who had a relationship with her, had made certain statements that Kangana Ranaut used to take drugs. The Mumbai Police will investigate this matter,” Deshmukh told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan complex.

He also made a similar statement in the Maharashtra Assembly following questions by two legislators, Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu. “In the Assembly, I have replied that she had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who said in an interview that she (Kangana) took drugs and also forced him to do so… Mumbai Police will look into all this in detail,” Deshmukh added.

Meanwhile, Kangana denied the allegations and said that she will leave Mumbai forever if she is found guilty.

"I am more than happy to oblige Mumbai Police & Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meeting you," ANI quoted Kangana as saying.