Kanye West launches new album 'Emmanuel' on Christmas

Kanye West launches new album 'Emmanuel' on Christmas day

This is the second consecutive Christmas release for West after last year's gospel-inspired album 'Jesus Is Born'

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 26 2020, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 13:28 ist
Rapper Kanye West. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Rapper-producer Kanye West dropped a surprise record, titled 'Emmanuel', on Christmas Day.

According to Deadline, the five-song EP is “inspired by ancient and Latin music.”

This is the second consecutive Christmas release for West after last year's gospel-inspired album "Jesus Is Born", which he recorded with his Sunday Service Choir.

"Emmanuel", written and executive produced by West, features the Sunday Service Choir on the entire project.

Described as a “celebration of the miracle of the birth of Jesus Christ,” the album includes the Christian prayer “Requiem Aeternam” (“Eternal Rest”) and the choral work “O Magnum Mysterium.”

The 43-year-old started his Sunday Service events in early 2019 when he began hosting semi-regular gatherings featuring music. The first public Sunday Service performance happened at Coachella on Easter Sunday,

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kanye West
Christmas
album

What's Brewing

6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

House parties popular this year

House parties popular this year

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea

'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park

Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park

This reservoir is a haven for birds

This reservoir is a haven for birds

Hampi's granite carvers

Hampi's granite carvers

DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'

DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'

 