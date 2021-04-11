Dhanush's 'Karnan' makes a strong impact  on day 2

'Karnan' day 2 box office collection report: Dhanush-starrer makes a strong impact

'Karnan' collected Rs 51 lakh at the Chennai box office despite Covid-19 restrictions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2021, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 11:20 ist
The official poster of 'Karnan'. Credit: IMDb

Actor Dhanush's latest movie Karnan opened to a good response at the Chennai box office on Friday (April 9) and emerged as the best opener of the star's career. It grossed Rs 92 lakh despite the increase in Covid-19 cases, serving as strong proof of his star power.  Karnan remained strong to the second day even though theatres operated at 50 per cent capacity as per the latest instructions from the state government.

According to trade analyst LM Kaushik, it grossed Rs 51 lakh, remaining the top choice of fans. Its two-day collection stands at Rs 1.43 crore, an impressive figure under the 'new normal'. The film has outperformed Asuran, a movie set in a similar space, with ease. The Vetrimaaran-helmed drama had raked in Rs 1..08 crore in two days.

Also read: 'Karnan' day 1 box office collection: A career-best for Dhanush

Karnan has been directed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame and is the second film of his career. It features 'D' in a new avatar and revolves around the struggles of a fearless young man who fights for the rights of his people. The cast includes Lal, Yogi Babu and the Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan. It is not related to the yesteryear classic Karnan, which featured Sivaji Ganesan and Tollywood legend Sr NTR in the lead.
 

With the film in theatres, Dhanush is set to turn his attention to Jagame Thanthiram. The biggie is touted to be a gangster drama and marks his first collaboration with Petta director Karthik Subbaraj. It was supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the pandemic. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix later this year.
 

He will be making his Bollywood comeback with Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The Maari hero made his B-town debut with Raanjhanaa, which emerged as a hit at the box office. His next release Shamitabh, however, did not do too well. It remains to be seen whether Atrangi Re gives him a much-needed hit.
 

Dhanush also has the upcoming movie The Gray Man in his kitty.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

karnan
Kollywood
Tamil Cinema
Dhanush
DH Entertainment

