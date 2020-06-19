Keerthy Suresh to act opposite Mahesh Babu in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’

There’s no denying the fact that Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the film industry. The Mahanati star enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence and sincere performances. During a recent chat with fans, the reel Savitri confirmed that is set to romance Mahesh Babu in the eagerly-awaited Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The film, touted to be an entertainer, marks her first collaboration with ‘Super Star’.

Interestingly, a few websites had previously reported that the makers initially wanted to cast Kiara Advani in the movie as she shared a crackling chemistry with Mahesh Babu in the 2018 hit Bharat Ane Nenu. It appears they changed their mind at the last minute and went in for a fresh pairing.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is likely to feature Mahesh Babu in a new avatar and have a family setting. The Spyder hero will be seen playing a grand character in the flick, which might go a long way in helping him add a new dimension to his career. One might get clarity on the release date once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal.

Coming back to Keerthy, she is going through a tough phase on the work front. None of the recent releases have done as well as expected, which has taken a toll on her standing in the industry. The actress’ latest movie Penguin, backed by Karthik Subbaraj, arrived on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, receiving rave reviews from the target audience. She will soon be seen in the much-hyped Annaatthe, marking her first collaboration with Rajinikanth. The cast of the Siva-helmed movie includes Meena, Nayanthara and Khushboo.

Keerthy also has the Mollywood magnum opus Marakkar in her kitty. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, is a period-drama and features ‘Complete Actor’ Mohanlal in the lead.