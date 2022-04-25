'KGF Chapter 2' second Sunday Hindi box office collection: Yash-starrer enters Rs 300 crore club

Sandalwood star Yash's latest movie KGF Chapter 2, which hit the screens on April 14, has emerged as a sensational hit in the Hindi market. The biggie collected nearly Rs 298. crore (net) at trhe box office in 10 days, breaking the language barrier with ease. It remained the first choice of movie buffs despite this week's release Jersey, So, was the actioner able to continue its run on its second Sunday? Here is the full report.

Hits a triple century

The film entered the Rs 300 crore club in Hindi, wreaking havoc at the box office. Its day 11 collection will be between Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore, according to initial estimates. If this is indeed the case, the flick will end its second weekend with a tally of nearly Rs 320 crore+.

Deep dive

KGF Chapter 2 faced no competition in the first week as Raw, the Hindi version of Vijay's new movie Beast, failed to find any takers and ended up being a bigger disaster than Master. Jersey, which hit the screens on April 22, wasn't able to stop the juggernaut as the sports drama doesn't cater to a mass audience. KGF 2 received rave reviews with critics lauding the grand action scenes and production values. The healthy word of mouth helped it pass the 'Monday Test', which paved the way for the solid second weekend.

What's it about?

KGF 2 , directed by Prashanth Neel, is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF that revolves around what happens when the protagonist 'Rocky' locks horns with a deadly foes. It stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera and marks his Sandalwood debut. The cast includes Rao Ramesh, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Anant Nag, who was part of the first part, decided not to be part of the sequel.

What's next for Yash?

While Yash is yet to announce his next project, he recently indicated that he plans to do an actioner in the near future. There were talks of him collaborating with mass director Puri Jagannadh for a film but that is unlikely to happen as the filmmaker is busy with the Vijay Deverakonda movies Liger and JGM.