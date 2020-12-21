‘KGF Chapter 2’ teaser to be unveiled on actor Yash’s birthday

Director Prashanth Neel has taken to Twitter to confirm that the teaser of his eagerly-awaited Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, will be released on January 8 to coincide with the actor’s birthday. He shared a new poster in which ‘Rocky Bhai’ is seen on his throne.

KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, is an actioner that revolves around the protagonist’s rise to power. It is likely to feature the right mix of action and emotion. The film has a stellar cast that includes Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

‘Baba’ will be seen playing the antagonist Adheera in the magnum opus. He has a few intense scenes with Yash, which might add a new dimension to the film. The Bollywood star will be seen sporting a Viking-like look in the biggie, which has piqued curiosity. ‘Sanju’ previously essayed intense characters in Agneepath and Khalnayak, impressing fans. Many feel he might be the best choice for the role. Prakash Raj might prove to be an asset for the biggie as he enjoys a decent fan following across industries. Contrary to perception, he has not replaced Anant Nag, who was part of KGF, in the sequel.

Raveena, on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of a powerful politician in KGF Chapter 2. The ‘Mast Mast’ sensation, who had previously impressed the Kannada audience with her performance in Upendra, will be hoping to score a big hit with the film.

The film was originally slated to hit the screens on October 23 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A few websites reported that the film would release on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route. Yash, however, soon clarified that the film has been designed for a ‘big-screen experience’. One is likely to get clarity on the release date in the coming days