Kiccha Sudeep-starrer 'Vikrant Rona' heading to ZEE5 for digital release

Vikrant Rona, starring Kiccha Sudeep in the lead, will have its worldwide digital premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5 on September 2.
The streamer made the announcement on the official Twitter handle of its Kannada page on Thursday.
"September 2nd Zee5! Stay tuned," ZEE5 Kannada captioned the video teaser of the film.
Vikrant Rona released in cinemas on July 28 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
The 3D fantasy action-adventure film is directed by Anup Bhandari. It also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh
Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'
John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look
In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history
Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too
Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes