Loss of an idol: Flm personalities mourn Dilip Kumar's death

Remembering the brightest star of Indian cinema, film personalities including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar on Wednesday paid rich tributes to screen icon Dilip Kumar, who died after a prolonged illness on Wednesday.

The 98-year-old actor was recently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility

Born as Yusuf Khan, Kumar was known to generations of film-goers as the "tragedy king".

Bachchan, who had famously shared screen space with Kumar in 1982 crime drama Shakti, said Kumar was an "institution" in himself and he leaves behind an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

"Never before... never after... I have lost my idol... An institution... The history of Indian Cinema shall ever be written with: 'before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar'... No words to express grief in his passing," he wrote on his official blog alongside a picture with the legendary actor.

Mangeshkar wrote on Twitter that Kumar's health struggles had been going on for many years and lauded the actor's wife, veteran actor Saira Banu, for taking utmost care of him.

"Yusuf Bhai was ill for the last many years, could not recognise anyone. At such a time Saira Bhabhi left everything and served him day and night. There was no other life for him. I bow to such a woman and pray that Yusuf Bhai's soul rests in peace," she tweeted.

Akshay Kumar tweeted that the legendary actor's passing away has left a huge void in the film industry.

"To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti," he posted on Twitter.

Sharing a picture with Dilip Kumar, Ajay Devgn wrote he was devastated with his death and offered condolences to his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

"Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji," Devgn wrote.

Haasan also shared a photo with the legendary star, saying that Kumar was an "unrivaled" personality of Indian cinema.

"He has been a bridge of reconciliation between the people of India and Pakistan. He cares for the poor. Tribute to the protagonist who lived to the fullest," he tweeted.

Anil Kapoor, who worked on with Kumar on three movies -- Shakti , Mashaal (1984) and Karma (1986), said the veteran actor was a close friend of his father, producer Surinder Kapoor.

"Our world is a little less bright today because one of our brightest stars has left us for the heavens. Dilip Sahab was very close to my father and I had the tremendous honour of sharing screen-space with him in 3 of my most memorable films...

"He was and will always be the finest & greatest actor of our industry for me...he has inspired generations of artists. Rest in peace Dilip Sahab. You remain in our minds and hearts forever," he said in a brief statement.

Kapoor's Karma co-star Jackie Shroff also paid tribute to Kumar in a post on Instagram.

"Prayers for his soul and strength to the family," he wrote.

Subhash Ghai, who worked with Dilip Kumar in films like Karma and Saudagar (1991) said the actor's passing away was the "saddest day" of his life.

"Dilip saheb Yusuf bhai gone. My personal loss of my most precious idol. No words," Ghai tweeted.

Sanjay Dutt, who shared screen space with Kumar in "Vidhaata" (1982) and "Kanoon Apna Apna" (1989), said the veteran actor was like a "father figure" to him.

"A huge loss for the film fraternity and for all of us, we have lost a legend today. My deepest condolences to Sairaji, may God give her strength in this tough time," he added.

Malayalam star Mohanlal hailed Dilip Kumar as the "doyen of Indian Cinema" who will forever be remembered.

"Condolences to his family and friends. May the legend's soul rest in eternal peace," he tweeted.

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted that Dilip Kumar will always remain irreplaceable.

"No one like you! Have a great journey from here on master... Rest in peace," the actor wrote.

South star Chiranjeevi said he remembers Kumar as someone who "enthralled the world for several decades".

"An era comes to an end in the Indian film industry. Deeply saddened by the passing of legend #DilipKumar Saab. One of the greatest actors India has ever produced, an acting institution & a national treasure."

Farhan Akhtar said it is a sad day for the Hindi film industry and film audiences across the world.

"Dilip Kumar saab was truly an institution of acting. One could learn so much from watching his films and only dream of coming close to his incredible craft and delicate nuance. Thank you for the films, the performances and the memories, Yusuf saab. RIP," he posted.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta remembered Kumar as one of the "greatest" actors and wrote, "There will never be another Dilip Kumar."

Actors Taapsee Pannu, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Sonu Sood, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Nimrat Kaur, Jr NTR, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon, among others, also paid tributes to the legendary actor.

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film “Jwar Bhata” in 1944 and his last “Qila” in 1998, 54 years later.

The five-decade career included Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, and later, as he graduated to character roles, Shakti and ‘Karma.