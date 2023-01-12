Lot of hard work put into 'Pathaan': John Abraham

Lot of hard work has been put into making 'Pathaan': John Abraham

The actor completes 20 years in cinema next week

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Jan 12 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 19:03 ist
Poster of Pathaan movie.

Bollywood star John Abraham on Thursday thanked fans for showering love on the trailer of his highly-anticipated film Pathaan, describing the action spy thriller as a biggie that is a result of a lot of hard work.

The actor completes 20 years in cinema next week and said the release of the Yash Raj Films project was a special moment for him.

Fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan is slated to be released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"In my years in cinema, this moment, right here... right now, is a special one. It's amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has been put into making this one. It's a biggie," Abraham, who made his acting debut with 2003's "Jism", wrote on his Instagram Stories.

The trailer of the Siddharth Anand directorial was released on Tuesday. The video opens with Abraham-led mercenary outfit Outfit X wreaking havoc and announcing an impending attack on the Indian soil, spelling the end of exile for Khan's spy Pathaan.

The 50-year-old actor also praised film's producer Aditya Chopra for giving him "some of my best roles" of his career. He has worked with the banner on both massy and critical hits such as Dhoom (2004), Kabul Express (2006), and New York (2009).

"Adi has always given me some of my best roles & I can't wait for you what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film! I want to say so much about Pathaan but let's all wait for Jan 25th!!" he said.

"Get set for an awesome big screen entertainer!! Thank you once again for the overwhelming response to our trailer," he added.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

pathaan
John Abraham
bollywood
Entertainment

