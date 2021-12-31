Malayalam actor G K Pillai no more

Malayalam actor G K Pillai passes away at 97

Pillai acted in nearly 300 movies during his career

  • Dec 31 2021, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 12:09 ist
Actor G K.Pillai.

 Actor G K.Pillai, who donned the greasepaint in Malayalam films besides Television serials for well over six decades, passed away on Friday, industry sources said. He was 97.

He died of an age-related illness.

After a 13 year stint in the Indian Army and Navy, Pillai took retirement from the Defence force and in 1954 started an illustrious film career and later ventured into TV and was active till two years back.

He has acted in over 300 films and portrayed the roles of villains and excelled when he played roles in films based on popular ballads in the state.

A hugely respected actor, Pillai's voice was his stand out feature which won him many roles and several film awards.

In between, he also dabbled in politics and was seen in Congress party circles too.

He is survived by six children. His wife died some time ago.

The last rites would be held later in the day

