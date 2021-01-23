Mammootty’s movie ‘The Priest’ expected to release next month

Actor Mammootty, widely regarded as one of the busiest stars in the Malayalam film industry, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie The Priest. According to the latest reports, the film is likely to release in February if the Covid-19 situation remains under control. One might get clarity on the exact release date in the coming days.

The Priest, touted to be a thriller, reportedly features Mammootty in the titular role and revolves around events that cannot be explained by science. The teaser of the film has a distinct eerie feel, which suggests that it will a departure from the star's recent films. The biggie features Manju Warrier as the leading lady and will mark her first collaboration with the ‘Megastar’. The Lucifer star is, however, not paired opposite Mammootty in the film.

The film was originally supposed to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen whether it is able to keep its date with the audience this time around.

Interestingly, The Priest comes at a time when Mammootty is going through a good phase on the work front. In 2019, he impressed fans with his work in the Tamil movie Peranbu and the Telugu film Yatra. He also hit the right notes with the Mollywood biggie Madhura Raja. ‘Bilal’ began 2020 on an impressive note when Shylock opened to a thunderous response at the box office, receiving rave reviews from the masses.

He will be hoping to continue his good run with the previously-mentioned The Priest. The Uncle actor will also be seen in the political-thriller One. The biggie, featuring the veteran in a new avatar, revolves around the role of the Chief Minister in the functioning of the state. The film is likely to feature punch dialogues while catering to the tastes of the ‘Gen Y’ crowd.