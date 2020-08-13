Marvel films are the benchmark for comedies: Seth Rogen

Marvel films are the benchmark for comedies: Seth Rogen

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Aug 13 2020, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 18:04 ist
Actor Seth Rogen. Credit: WikimediaCommons

 Actor Seth Rogen says the success of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has made it difficult to make comedy films.

In an interview with Games Radar, the 38-year-old actor-writer said the audiences nowadays want comedies to be in the same vein as big-budget MCU movies Thor: Ragnarok and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.

"Something that me and (regular collaborator Evan Goldberg talk about a lot is how Marvel movies are comedies. 'Thor: Ragnarok' is a comedy. Ant-Man is a comedy at its core. So that's what's out there.

"There are USD 200 million comedies out there, and so that's something, as a comedic filmmaker, to be aware of. That is the benchmark that people expect!" Rogen said.

He added comedy filmmakers must realise that their main competitor now is Marvel, which is very well funded.

"Not to say you should not make those types of films, but know that's what audiences are seeing, and that, when you see those movies in theatres, they are playing like comedies. They are legitimately funny and star comedy stars.

"That's something we talk about a lot – just to be aware of as filmmakers. These huge budget films function like comedies. Audiences still love comedy, and they want that 'Deadpool' but the scope of them is huge. So when you're not offering them that scope, you have to think, 'What am I offering them?'" Rogen said.

The actor currently stars in An American Pickle, which debuted HBO Max on August 6.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

seth rogen
Hollywood

What's Brewing

1918 flu faded in our memory: We may 'forget' Covid-19

1918 flu faded in our memory: We may 'forget' Covid-19

Remembering Sridevi: She wasn't first choice in 'Sadma'

Remembering Sridevi: She wasn't first choice in 'Sadma'

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

India's cheapest remdesivir drug to cost Rs 2,800/vial

India's cheapest remdesivir drug to cost Rs 2,800/vial

Bengaluru riots: Youths form chain to protect temple

Bengaluru riots: Youths form chain to protect temple

 