'Mirzapur' actor Brahma Mishra passes away

Actor Brahma Mishra, who immortalised the Mirzapur character of 'Lalit' in pop culture, has passed away.
Divyenndu, Mishra's co-actor from the Prime Video series, confirmed the news as he took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the latter's demise.
Divyenndu posted a throwback picture of himself with Brahma Mishra and captioned the image, "RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more Let's pray for him everyone/"
Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Shriya Pilgaonkar expressed their condolences in the comment section. While the actor's fans and his co-actors are reeling from Mishra's untimely demise, the cause of his death is still unknown.
Brahma Mishra had also been a part of projects like Dangal, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Hawaizaada and Hello Charlie
