'Mirzapur' actor Brahma Mishra no more

'Mirzapur' actor Brahma Mishra passes away

Divyenndu, Mishra's co-actor from the Prime Video series, confirmed the news on Instagram

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 02 2021, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 17:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Actor Brahma Mishra, who immortalised the Mirzapur character of 'Lalit' in pop culture, has passed away.

Divyenndu, Mishra's co-actor from the Prime Video series, confirmed the news as he took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the latter's demise.

Divyenndu posted a throwback picture of himself with Brahma Mishra and captioned the image, "RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more Let's pray for him everyone/"

Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Shriya Pilgaonkar expressed their condolences in the comment section. While the actor's fans and his co-actors are reeling from Mishra's untimely demise, the cause of his death is still unknown.

Brahma Mishra had also been a part of projects like DangalManjhi - The Mountain Man, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Hawaizaada and Hello Charlie

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mirzapur
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 