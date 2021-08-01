Nabha Natesh may act opposite Hrithik Roshan in a web series: Reports

Popular actor Nabha Natesh may soon be roped in to play the leading lady opposite Hrithik Roshan in his maiden web series, an adaptation of The Night Manager, according to reports.

This comes at a time when the likes of Samantha Akkineni and Tamannaah have made an impact in the web space. The 'Milky Beauty' was part of November Story and 11th Hour. Sam, on the other hand, hit the right notes with her work in The Family Man 2, which also featured Priyamani in a key role.

Nabha, who hails from Karnataka, began her acting career with a key role in Kannada star Shivarajkumar's popular film Vajrakaya. She subsequently carved a niche for herself in Telugu cinema with Nannu Dochukunduvate and Adhugo. It was, however, her work in the Ram-starrer iSmart Shankar that established her as a force to be reckoned with. She scored another hit with Solo Brathuke So Better. starring the 'Supreme Hero' Sai Dharam Tej. She is set to appear alongside Nithiin in Maestro, the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun.

Hrithik, on the other hand, was last seen in War. The biggie was produced by Yash Raj Films and featured him in the role of a secret agent. and starred Tiger Shroff as the parallel lead. The flick received praise for its production values and action scenes and emerged as a blockbuster despite facing competition from Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. War had an impressive supporting cast that included Vaani Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Ashutosh Rana.

He will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, touted to be an aerial action drama. There have also been talks of him playing Ravan in a film based on the Ramayana, featuring Mahesh Babu and DP in the lead. These reports come at a time when Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan are set to play Lord Ram and 'Lankesh' in Adipurush.