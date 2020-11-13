Nagathihalli: I blend enlightenment, entertainment

Author and filmmaker Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar is fondly called ‘Meshtru’— teacher in Kannada — as he taught at a college for many years.

He began his film career writing screenplays and songs before turning director.

Among the films he wrote screenplays for, ’Udhbhava’ and ‘Sankranti’ won critical acclaim. ‘Kadina Benki’, another film for which he wrote the screenplay, not only won the National Award for best feature film but also a State Award.

In 1985, Chandrashekhar made his directorial debut with the comedy ‘Undu Hoda Kondu Hoda'. His ‘Kotreshi Kanasu,’ about a boy’s dreams of education, and ‘Hoomale,’ with widow remarriage as a theme, won National Awards. ‘Amritadhaare’ and ‘Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake’ are remembered for their unusual stories. ‘America America’, which ran in the theatres for a full year, bagged 28 awards, including a National Award.

Here is his life, in his own words.

Tell us about your childhood.

Nagathihalli is a village in Mandya district with dry land. The great metaphors of my village were the highway, my old primary school, and teachers with their vast knowledge. This kind of childhood was very common for all rural boys in the 1960s. My father Thimmashetty Gowda and mother Parvathamma were both school teachers. That helped me read and write Kannada. I found expression in writing short stories and my first story was published when I was in eighth standard.

Being a gold medallist in literature, what made you choose a career in the film industry?

I wanted to explore the many possibilities life had to offer. I strongly believe in the quest of creativity in diverse fields like music and theatre. The other intention was to see if I could make films with academic dignity for the common audience.

How do you strike the balance?

I always believe in experimenting with fresh talent. I go beyond existing formulae, and invest a lot of time in research. Enlightenment and entertainment must go together.

How has storytelling changed over the years?

In today’s cinema, there is an increasing use of non-linear presentation. Additionally, the ramping up of numerous shots with fast cuts to build anticipation are reflective of today’s fast-paced life. It affects the meditative sanctity of cinema.

You are a teacher. Do you think it is important to learn filmmaking formally before plunging into it?

Back in the days, professional theatre companies were instrumental in shaping talent. Directors now don’t have the time or patience to teach youngsters. After I introduced new actors and technicians, I realised the need for a cinema school. I set up The Tent Cinema School as a symbol of my gratitude to the industry. Such a school means students don’t have to go to Mumbai for training. It is expensive there. In the long run, students trained in Kannada and can work here in the Kannada industry.

Who are some of the actors you have enjoyed working with?

The list is endless. Anant Nag, Tara, Prakash Rai, Ramesh Aravind, Vishnuvardhan, Prakash Belawadi, Amitabh Bachchan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Sudeep, Umashree, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Rangayana Raghu and Dattanna… I have enjoyed glimpses of the talent of these seniors. Younger actors like Ganesh, Dhyan, Deepali, Raghu Mukharjee, Minal Patil, Ramya, Nandhini Singh, Vijay Raghavendra, Karibasavaiah, Radhika Pandit, Ajay Rao, Vijay Suriya, Kavya Shetty, Mayuri, Mandya Ramesh, Chikkanna, Manvitha Kamath, and Vasishta Simha have also been on my sets. Dealing with seniors and young actors offers a great contrast.

Tell us about your video logs.

I am using my social media platform for an informative, creative, and constructive purpose. I really don’t bother about the number of followers. Reaching out to the right people on right topics at the right time — that is the whole purpose.

How supportive has your family been?

My wife Shobha heads our cinema school. My younger daughter, Sihi, is a hardcore critic while my elder daughter, Kanasu, is a big fan of mine. We discuss everything under the sun with democratic camaraderie.

How have you spent the last few months?

I am learning video editing and learning to play the keyboard. I am reading books on my list for a long time. I’m helping the flood victims in north Karnataka. I miss visiting my village Nagathihalli which is very dear to my heart.

What’s in the pipeline?

I am writing a new script, without any production design. The story is the priority. I hope to come up with some wonderful cinema.